Stunned Business Owner From Bowie Still Shocked At $50K Maryland Lottery Scratch-Off Win

Bowie resident "Bren Bren," a veteran Lottery player who enjoys her scratchers is feeling lucky after picking up a $50,000 Cash ticket that led to a five-figure jackpot.

The woman says that she's been playing the Lottery for at least three years, but only when she gets the itch and is feeling lucky, though she told officials that the $50,000 win is something she could not have imagined.

According to "Bren Bren," earlier this week, she and some of her coworkers made a pitstop at the Landover Hills Exxon on Annapolis Road to get gas and pick up some other items before heading home after work.

She said that while waiting in line, the $50,000 Cash ticket caught her eye, and she purchased two of them and a pair of Powerball tickets without a moment of hesitation.

When she got home, "Bren Bren" checked her ticket multiple times, and still was shocked by the confirmation that she hit the top prize.

“I screamed because I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I shouted so loud I thought my neighbors could hear me. I was so happy because you never expect to win. I really just play for fun.”

Bren Bren, who started a junk removal company called "Star Power" said that she isn't sure how she plans to spend the unexpected windfall, though some of it is earmarked for the business, where she intends to purchase another truck.

