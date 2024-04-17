Late in the afternoon of Thursday, April 11, officers were called to the area of Neptune Avenue and Audrey Lane, where they found Tyrone Avent suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The search for his shooter is ongoing.

In the days following his death, friends and loved ones have come together to support his reeling family as they look to give him a proper sendoff.

"Tyrone Edwards Avent was born March 31, 2005," his uncle Stanley Bobbitt, Jr. said. "Tyrone was a recent graduate of FreeState Academy class of 2023 ... He enjoyed to work, and spending quality time with his family was a must.

"Tyrone was the sweetest child that could ever grace your presence, and to know Tyrone was to know someone really special."

Following his death, more than $1,500 has been donated on behalf of the family as they continue to seek answers in the 19-year-old's death.

"Sadly, Tyrone had to be a victim of gun violence," Bobbitt added. "And at only 19 years old, his parents Ronnita and Hollis Bobbitt face the most devastating thing a parent ever has to do, and that’s to bury their child."

Anyone interested in donating to the family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.