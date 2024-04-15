At approximately 6:45 p.m. on April 14, first responders were called to a park in the 800 block of Birchleaf Avenue in Seat Pleasant, where they found Michael Delonta Cooper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Maryland-National Capital Park, Seat Pleasant, and Prince George's County police departments all responded to the Seat Pleasant Neighborhood Park, where they treated Cooper and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives are now working to identify a possible suspect or motive. The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Cooper's death or the fatal shooting has been asked to contact homicide detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.