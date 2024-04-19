According to FOX5, it happened during a "senior skip day" gathering at a local park.

Police said only that they responded to a shooting at Schrom Hills Park at 3 p.m., and that five victims were hospitalized in unknown condition. Police urged residents to avoid the 6900 block of Hanover Parkway.

Video tweeted out by FOX editor Allison Papson shows police at the scene with multiple students lined up, sitting along the street.

