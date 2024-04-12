Light Rain 58°

19-Year-Old Shot Dead In Oxon Hill: Police

A 19-year-old was shot dead in Prince George’s County Thursday evening, April 11, police said.

Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

Officers responded to the shooting report around 5:30 p.m. and found Tyrone Avent wounded near Neptune Avenue and Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill, according to the PGPD.

Avent, of Oxon Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s). A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512. Tips can also be submitted online, by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0020829.

