Scheracon Roberts and her son Aarihimis Brown were driving last month in a dump truck on I-495 near Maryland Route 4 when it blew a tire for unknown reasons and veered into the opposite lanes.

The truck flipped, caught fire, and at the same time, an SUV attempted to avoid the crash and overturned.

According to the organizers of a GoFundMe for the family, Roberts was able to get her son out of the truck with an assist from a Good Samaritan, though she suffered burns to approximately 70 percent of her body.

She was flown to the Washington Hospital Center in DC, where she underwent multiple surgeries, including an amputation under her left knee, while Brown was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he is recovering from surgeries due to burns below his waist from the dump truck fire.

"The road to recovery will be long, with four to eight month for Connie, and even a shorter time for Aarihimis," organizers said, noting that Roberts did not have any insurance, and this was the last month on her lease.

"This woman is a nine-year veteran as a Class-A truck driver, a hard worker, and truly needs all of the help that she can get."

The GoFundMe on behalf of Scheracon Roberts and Aarihimis Brown can be found here.

