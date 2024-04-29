At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19, members of the Greenbelt Police Department were at Schrom Hills Park when they responded to a shooting incident involving a group of more than 500 people believed to be high school students gathered for "senior skip day," investigators say.

Five people were injured when nearly a dozen gunshots rang out at the park on Hanover Parkway.

On Monday, the department announced that two teens, ages 14 and 16, have been arrested in connection to the shooting by the US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Officers rendered aid to the victims, who were all between the ages of 16 and 18, before they could be rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, one in critical condition.

After shots were fired, students fled the park, among them, the suspect, local police said.

Video tweeted out by FOX editor Allison Papson shows police at the scene with multiple students lined up, sitting along the street.

All five victims have since been released from the hospital.

"This joint investigation removes a threat to our community, providing peace of mind to residents who want to enjoy public spaces together without fear of harm," officials say.

The teens taken into custody will face multiple charges, including attempted murder, and will be tried as adults.

