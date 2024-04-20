At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19, members of the Greenbelt Police Department were at Schrom Hills Park when they responded to a shooting incident involving a group of more than 500 people believed to be high school students gathered for "senior skip day," investigators say.

Five people were injured when nearly a dozen gunshots rang out at the park on Hanover Parkway.

Officers rendered aid to the victims, who were all between the ages of 16 and 18, before they could be rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, one in critical condition.

On April 20, a police spokesperson confirmed that three of the five victims have been released from the hospital, one is listed in stable, but is still being evaluated, and the critical patient has been upgraded to stable condition.

After shots were fired, students fled the park, among them, the suspect, local police said.

Video tweeted out by FOX editor Allison Papson shows police at the scene with multiple students lined up, sitting along the street.

The search for the shooter is ongoing, and police continue to search for tipsters to come forward.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.