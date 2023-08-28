Suspect Apprehended Weeks After Killing Of Beloved 21-Year-Old Laurel Man

Lanham resident Yair Medina, 20, has been charged with the murder of Cameron Smith in Laurel weeks after he was gunned down in Laurel, police announced on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, officers responded to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane in Laurel, where they found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene.

Tipsters were able to provide Prince George's County Crime Solvers with information that led them to identify Medina as a possible suspect after he and Medina allegedly got into an argument with Smith that turned deadly.

The two knew each other, investigators noted.

Medina has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related offenses. He's being held behind bars without bond.

Following the announcement of Smith's death, thousands of dollars were raised for his family, which is reeling from his unexpected murder.

"With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. "We would like to raise money for Kianna to help with funeral expenses and assistance getting back on her feet."

More than $4,000 was raised by dozens of donors in the weeks since his shooting.

"Cam was family, he had a good heart just like all of them do," one donor posted. "I hate to see how bad his passing hurt, I’m here to support anyway I can.. I appreciated cam for looking out for his friends and family I want to do the same (heart emoji) rest easy (Cam)."

"It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through," organizers added. "Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Kianna and her children lifted in prayer."

