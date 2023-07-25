Support Swells For 'Shaken, Heartbroken' Family After 21-Year-Old Son Gunned Down In Laurel

Cameron Smith was identified on Monday as the person who was gunned down at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, July 21 in the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane.

The Laurel resident was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Prince George's County Police Department.

No shooter has been apprehended.

Following the announcement of his death, hundreds of dollars have been raised for the family, which is reeling from Smith's unexpected murder.

"With all of the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it can also bring financial burdens," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. "We would like to raise money for Kianna to help with funeral expenses and assistance getting back on her feet."

More than $1,100 has been raised by nearly three dozen donors just days after Smith's shooting.

"Cam was family, he had a good heart just like all of them do," one donor posted. "I hate to see how bad his passing hurt, I’m here to support anyway I can.. I appreciated cam for looking out for his friends and family I want to do the same (heart emoji) rest easy (Cam)."

Those looking to donate can do so here.

"It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through," organizers added. "Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Kianna and her children lifted in prayer."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.