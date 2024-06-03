Bladensburg resident Ashley Turner has been identified by investigators as the person killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash that was reported in Seat Pleasant on Saturday night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 1, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to investigate a crash reported in the area of Central Avenue and Pepper Mill Drive.

Turner was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics, where she was pronounced dead several hours later, according to officials. The other involved drivers and passengers suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two vehicles crashed in the westbound lanes of Central Avenue. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

