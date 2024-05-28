Police Officer, Driver Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Outside Prince George's Plaza (Developing)

Before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, an investigation was launched by the Hyattsville Police Department following a crash that was reported involving a law enforcement cruiser and private vehicle on the westbound lanes of East-West Highway at Prince George's Plaza.

According to police, both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash left the westbound lanes of the highway temporarily shut down on Tuesday afternoon, and the Mall at Prince George’s entrance at that location is closed.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

