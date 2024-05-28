Partly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Police Officer, Driver Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Outside Prince George's Plaza (Developing)

A police officer in Maryland is one of two people who were hospitalized following a crash on Tuesday afternoon in Prince George's County.

The Mall at Prince George’s entrance at that location is closed on Tuesday.

The Mall at Prince George’s entrance at that location is closed on Tuesday.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Hyattsville Police Department

Hyattsville Police Department

 Photo Credit: Hyattsville Police Department via Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, an investigation was launched by the Hyattsville Police Department following a crash that was reported involving a law enforcement cruiser and private vehicle on the westbound lanes of East-West Highway at Prince George's Plaza.

According to police, both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash left the westbound lanes of the highway temporarily shut down on Tuesday afternoon, and the Mall at Prince George’s entrance at that location is closed.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE