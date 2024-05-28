Traffic Delayed For Nearly Nine Miles Due To Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-495 In Maryland

An alert was issued shortly before 5 p.m. on May 28 about a crash on the Inner Loop of the interstate at the ramp to the northbound lanes of I-95, which shut down two left lanes, with traffic only getting by in one right lane, authorities say.

Delays during rush hour on the Inner Loop were reportedly up to nearly 8.5 miles while crews investigated and worked to clear the scene.

