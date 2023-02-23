Man Found Shot In Takoma Park Apartment

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information connected to a homicide in Takoma Park, authorities announce.

Officers located Maurice Chase Jr. 38, in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue after responding to reports of a shooting around 12:40 a.m., Monday, Feb. 20, according to a Prince George's County Police spokesperson.

Chase was found inside of an apartment building with gunshot wounds and rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died several hours later.

Investigators are working to identify a motive and suspect for the crime.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.