Prince George's County To Enforce Teen Curfew Amid Deadly Stretch Of Murders, Violence

Prince George’s County will begin to start strictly enforcing a teen curfew next weekend following the most violent month for the county in decades, officials say.

The curfew aims to keep kids off the streets at night after August alone saw 24 murders investigated by police, states Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

In addition to the murders, the number of juvenile arrests has nearly doubled since last year, with 430 arrests so far in 2022.

A substantial number of the hundreds of carjackings that have occurred in 2022 have been by juvenile boys, states Alsobrooks.

Parents of teens who violate the curfew could be fined up to $250 for repeated violations and children could be turned over to the Department of Social Services. This will be the strongest enforcement of the curfew since 1995, according to reports by WTOP.

The curfew requires that all teens under 17 must be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:59 p.m., and 5 a.m., on Fridays and Saturdays.

