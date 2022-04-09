Child In Prince George's County Struck, Hospitalized By Stray Gunfire: Reports

An infant in Maryland has been transported to the hospital with critical injuries after suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities announced.

In Prince George’s County, first responders were dispatched to a stretch of the 9900 block of Good Luck Road for a shooting shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to multiple reports.

An 18-month-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head inside an apartment in the Glenn Dale neighborhood, NBC Washington reported.

The child was reportedly hospitalized with “critical injuries,” though no other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.