Monte Brown, 45, has been identified and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in a Fort Washington park earlier this month, according to officials.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, officers and Maryland-National Capital Park Police members were called to a park in the 11900 block of Autumnwood Lane, where there were reports of an unconscious man.

Upon arrival, they found David Frye suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During the investigation, detectives identified Brown as a possible shooter, and he was taken into custody by detectives on Thursday, May 30.

Investigators say that the two knew each other, thought he motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Brown was arrested without incident and charged with first- and second-degree murder. He's being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections without bond.

