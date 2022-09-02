Police Arrest Suspect In Prince George's Murder, Release Video

Police have arrested a Clinton man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, authorities say.

Trevon Cox, 20, is accused of killing Stanley Ramey, 28 in a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to Prince George's County police.

Police discovered Ramey suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation revealed that Ramey was not the intended target of the shooting. Police have released video of the incident in hopes to identify the driver and occupants of a vehicle driving on Rochelle Avenue at the time of the murder.

Detectives were able to identify Cox and take him into custody on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Cox has been charged with second degree murder and related charges, and is on a no-bond status.

To access the video, click here.

