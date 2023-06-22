This Maryland Town Was Ranked Among Best Places To Live In America By 'Fortune'

Two areas, on in Maryland and the other in northern Virginia, were ranked above the rest in terms of schools, amenities, jobs, and more, according to a report from Fortune.

The report evaluated nearly 1,900 municipalities with around 20,000 residents across all 50 states, and focused on five data points: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

Silver Spring at No. 3 on the list was cited as Maryland's top place to live due to its public transit options, proximity to Washington D.C., wide range of businesses, and senior care options.

In Virginia, the top city by Fortune is Alexandria, coming in at No. 18, boasting a thriving food scene, fabulous shopping, great schools and more.

Click here to view the full report and methodology from Fortune.

