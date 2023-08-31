Teen Charged With Murder For Role In Fatal Father's Day Shooting In Damascus, Police Say

Isaiah Brown-Hawkins was taken into custody for the Father's Day killing of Austin on Sunday, June 18 in Damascus., according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

He had been wanted for months following the fatal shooting until he was arrested, officials said on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Police say that Brown-Hawkins shot and killed Austin on Sunday, June 18 in the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road in Damascus. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The teen then drove away in a Honda that was later tracked to Washington, DC, though he remains at large more than a month later.

Khamani Imes, 19, was previously arrested by the department for allegedly providing the gun that was used to kill Austin.

Brown-Hawkins was seen driving a stolen vehicle on Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill, police say. When officers attempted to stop him, he got out of the car and ran away.

Following a brief pursuit, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed carjacking, and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Imes was arrested at his Bethesda Church Road home by members of the department and SWAT who executed a search warrant earlier this month. A gun was seized during the search of his home.

He was arrested for underage possession of a firearm and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was later charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Imes is being held without bond.

