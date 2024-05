Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County was evacuated due to a threat Friday, May 17, around 12:20 p.m., police said. The threat was deemed unfounded just before 1:30 p.m.

Twenty minutes later, the Bethesda Elementary School was evacuated due to a threat. The school in lockdown as of 1:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

