Body Recovered From Potomac River Believed To Be Missing Swimmer Heading From VA To MD

Searches for the swimmer began on Friday night, when two men were reportedly attempting to swim from Virginia to Maryland, but only one made it successfully through the trip.

"Presumably this all began on Friday, where we had a report of a couple swimmers that attempted to swim from Virginia to Maryland, one became distressed, and went underwater and has been missing ever since presumed to be drowned," Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Officials say that on Sunday, search teams using sonar located a body under the water that was stuck between rocks; however, when they planned to recover the body on Monday morning, a local kayaker reported that a body was found in the water, which has since been recovered.

It is believed to be the body of the missing swimmer.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is now investigating the death.

