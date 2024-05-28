Rescue Won't Return Now-Healthy Pup To Silver Spring Owner Who Wanted Him Euthanized

Kristie Pereira, of Rockville, was identified in a FOX5 report where she shared her story, saying her pup Beau began acting off about two months after she adopted him in December 2022.

Both ER doctors and vets agreed Beau had health problems and that if she wanted to, she could pay for extensive testing. However, Pereira ultimately decided to have her dog euthanized, a process by which she is not allowed to be in the room for, FOX5 says.

According to FOX5, there is a box on the euthanasia form that says if the pet is treatable and adoptable, they can take that route — which apparently is what happened with Beau, who is listed as being adoptable by the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation.

The Falls Church, VA rescue issued multiple statements as to Beau's case, and now, they call him Amos Hart.

"LDCRF does not rehome pets with previous owners who surrendered them for euthanasia. That is terribly at odds with our core mission – to save adoptable pets from euthanasia," the rescue said. "With all due respect, the rescue assumes previous owners have exhausted all options and considerations before making the difficult, but permanent, decision to relinquish their rights and surrender their pets.

"We cannot speak to the former owner’s decision to select a municipal shelter, as she was advised by us against choosing a place that would not allow her to be present."

The rescue also says Pereira told them in March 2023 that two vets had said the dog had a neurological condition that would impact his quality of life and she was considering humane euthanasia.

"If that came to be, we advised her to be with Amos through his euthanasia. We shared with her how important we believe it is to be with your pet for their peaceful passage and IF she understandably could not be, then the rescue would take Amos back," LDCRF said. "We did not hear any more from her about Amos.”

“LDCRF was not knowledgeable nor informed about the former adopter’s independent decision to euthanize Amos Hart nor her selection of a county shelter to do so after surrendering him.”

Daily Voice has not been successful in reaching Pereira.

Amos Hart's bio says he's a one-and-a-half-year-old puppy who loves adventure and enjoys being the pack leader with his foster pups.

"He is sure to let you know his keen nose is on to something! Amos is potty trained, sleeps all night, and has an internal clock set for mealtime," it reads.

"When not playing, this hound is an A+ napper who loves snoozing the day away between play sessions. He does best with having doggie friends around who can help him get his puppy energy out, and opportunities to be outside to get his sniffs in."

