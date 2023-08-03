Teen Charged With Murder For Role In Fatal Father's Day Shooting In Damascus, Police Say

Khamani Imes, 19, has been arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police for allegedly giving a gun to Isaiah Brown-Hawkins that was used to killed James Joel Austin, 33, in June.

Police say that Brown-Hawkins shot and killed Austin on Sunday, June 18 in the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road in Damascus. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The teen then drove away in a Honda that was later tracked to Washington, DC, though he remains at large more than a month later.

Imes was arrested at his Bethesda Church Road home by members of the department and SWAT who executed a search warrant. A gun was seized during the search of his home.

He was arrested for underage possession of a firearm and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was later charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy.

Imes is being held without bond.

