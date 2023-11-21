Light Rain Fog/Mist 36°

Teen Accused Of Attempted Murder Will Be Charged As An Adult In Montgomery County, Police Say

Police say that a 16-year-old has been arrested and will be charged as an adult after opening fire inside a Montgomery County home.

<p>Montgomery County Police announced that the teen has been arrested days after the shooting in Germantown.</p>

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Lekota Martin, Jr., of Clarksburg, was taken into custody on Monday following an investigation into a shooting in the 20700 block of Crystal Hill Circle in Germantown earlier this month, authorities announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21. 

It is alleged that Marin shot into a home on Crystal Hill Circle, where officers found bullet casings and holes, though no one inside the residence was struck by the gunshots. 

According to investigators, Martin was identified as the same suspect who brought a loaded Polymer80 privately-manufactured firearm with an extended magazine inside a Montgomery County public school.

The illegal weapon was recovered on Friday, Nov. 17, the day after the reported shooting.

Martin was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault, possession of a loaded handgun, and other weapon offenses.

He is awaiting a bond hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Officials noted that a mugshot for Martin will not be released due to his age.

