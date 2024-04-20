The 19-year-old, while driving an Audi with a vanity Virginia license plate "TRYLOL," was arrested a week after causing chaos outside a Montgomery County recreation facility and pointed a gun at an employee, according to police.

On Wednesday, April 10, Khojasteh and several others were seen driving recklessly and doing "doughnuts" in the parking lot of Soccer Plex at the Germantown Recreational Park in Boyds.

Police say that when an employee asked the group to leave, Khojasteh took out a handgun and pointed it at the staff before fleeing in the 2021 white Audi A5 with the vanity plate.

Park Police responded and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, at which point Khojasteh sped away, and officers opted not to engage in a pursuit.

A week later, on April 17, Park Police were joined by members of the Montgomery County Police to arrest Khojasteh, who was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Fleeing the police and "numerous related traffic offenses."

Khojasteh also has previously been cited for his driving in Montgomery and Worcester counties.

No other arrests have been reported in connection to the incident.

