The Gaithersburg resident, 17, and Rebeca Gabriela Vasquez Moreno were both killed in Montgomery County in a crash on Friday, June 21 that also left their 50-year-old driver hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

It is believed that the driver was Bran's mother and Moreno's aunt.

"He was a vibrant, kind-hearted young man who had his whole life ahead of him," his cousin, Yesly Vasquez-Bran said. "His smile could light up a room, and his dreams were as big as his heart. Tragically, those dreams were cut short far too soon."

According to investigators, a Toyota RAV4 with Bran and his cousin inside was heading north on I-270 near Falls Road when a BMW convertible struck it, causing the multi-vehicle crash.

The BMW then fled the area.

Following the initial contact, the Toyota was then rear-ended again by a Ford pick-up truck. The driver of the F-150 was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

Police say that the BMW was later located abandoned, disabled on the right shoulder approximately half a mile north of the crash site, and investigators are attempting to identify and locate the driver.

Now, the reeling family is reaching out to the community as they are forced to say their final goodbyes to the teens.

"As a family, we are struggling to cope with this sudden and profound loss. In the midst of our grief, we are faced with the daunting task of arranging a proper farewell for Luis Bran and Rebeca," his cousin wrote.

"The costs associated with a funeral and burial are overwhelming, and we are reaching out to our community for support during this incredibly difficult time.

"Your support will not only help us give Luis Bran and Rebeca the dignified farewell he deserves but will also provide some comfort to our grieving family."

The GoFundMe campaign for the family can be found here.

