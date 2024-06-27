Homes Evacuated After Work Crew Struck Gas Line In Montgomery County Neighborhood

HazMat crews and first responders were called at around 11 a.m. on June 27 to the 12600 block of Orchard Brook Terrace, near Falls Chapel Way in Potomac, where there was a reported gas leak.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, the area was cordoned off and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

A gas company was called to the scene, and shortly before noon on Thursday, residents were slowly being allowed back into their homes after they were checked and metered by crews.

No injuries were reported.

