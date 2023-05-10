Support Swells For Family Of Popular Swimmer Killed In One-Car MD Crash

Germantown resident Samuel Isaac Castañeda, 19, crashed shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, while he was driving on Clopper Road between Waring Station Road and Game Preserve Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

For unknown reason, officials say that Castañeda was driving a Honda CR-V north on Clipper Road when he lost control, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

Castañeda, the only person in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was identified on Wednesday, May 10.

Following his death, community support has come pouring in for the Castañeda family, with tens of thousands of dollars raised on their behalf through a GoFundMe that was set up in the wake of his death.

An avid swimmer, Castañeda was reportedly a top student at Northwest High School before attending the University of Maryland.

“Sam was the light of his families lives- full of jokes and fun and always keeping the party going,” organizer Fatima Diaz wrote. “If you knew Sam, you know exactly the type of guy he was. He was and will continue to be amazing.”

Anyone interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign supporting the Castañeda family can do so here.

