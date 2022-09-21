High School Football Coach In Maryland Hit With Assault Charge Following Massive Melee

A high school football coach in Maryland is facing an assault charge for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in two programs suspending play for the foreseeable future.

Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins is facing a misdemeanor assault charge following the incident between his squad at Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16.

The charge was reportedly filed by William Gant, who is listed online as the Gaithersburg High School athletic director.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November.

The news was first reported by WJLA on Wednesday, Sept. 21..

Police said that at approximately 8:23 p.m. on Friday night, officers from multiple agencies in the area responded to the high school in response to a fight on the field, and while they were investigating, multiple physical altercations broke out across school grounds.

The fight started late in the third quarter between two players, quickly escalating to include other teammates and coaches, eventually spilling out into the parking lot.

The fight led to Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith announcing that the football programs at both schools will be suspended, pending the conclusion of an investigation into the fight.

