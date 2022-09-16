Game Over: Violent Bench Clearing Brawl Forces Refs To Call HS Football Matchup In Maryland

Friday Night Lights were dramatically dimmed in Maryland when a high school football game in Montgomery County devolved into something more akin to an MMA match.

Benches cleared and police were called to Gaithersburg High School on Friday, Sept. 16, when a massive fight broke out between players, then coaches from Northwest High School in Montgomery County.

Police said that at approximately 8:23 p.m. on Friday night, officers from multiple agencies in the area responded to the high school in response to. fight on the field, and while they were investigating, multiple physical altercations broke out across school grounds.

Video of the brawl taken by Gaithersburg High School alum Kyle Walsh can be seen here:

One school staff member sustained a non-life-threatening injury, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department, and was treated by paramedics. One police officer was also assaulted, but did not require medical care.

A third person is also being treated for a laceration sustained in one of the brawls.

The fights forced officials to call the game before it was over, giving Northwest a 14-0 win.

The fight comes on the heels of several other violent incidents at Maryland schools, some of which led to officials in Anne Arundel County implementing new rules for sporting events and a curfew for teens.

“A few individuals believed to be involved in the various physical altercations were taken into custody and will be charged accordingly,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Officials said that the incident remains under an ongoing investigation and more information is expected to be released as it continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

