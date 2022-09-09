Prince George's Teen Curfew To Begin This Weekend

The Prince George's County teen curfew is set to begin this weekend after a rise in juvenile crime has swept through the County over the summer, officials say.

The curfew applies to all people under 16-years-old, and will operate on an education based system, according to Prince George's County Police.

Police plan to educate teenagers who are violating the curfew by alerting them that the curfew is in place and contacting their parents/guardians before telling them to go home.

If a youth is found to be violating the curfew again, parents/guardians will be notified. If parents/guardians are unable to pick up the child, the child will be released to Social Services.

There are several exceptions to the curfew including:

Youth accompanied by a parent/guardian or authorized adult.

Youth is on an errand directed by parent until 12:30 a.m.

Youth is on their way home within one hour of an authorized activity such as school, work, or a sporting event.

The curfew hours are as follows:

Sunday-Thursday: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday-Saturday 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.

First offenders will be fined $50, second offenders will be fined $100, and third and subsequent offenders will be fined $250. Penalties will be issued to parents/guardians or businesses open to the public that are found to be in violation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.