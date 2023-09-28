Roofer Electrocuted In Work Accident In Maryland Remembered As 'Gentle Giant'

On Friday, Sept. 22, family members say that Christopher Glasco went to work as a roofer when an inconceivable tragedy happened, sending his loved ones scrambling to give him a proper sendoff.

According to his family, Glasco was getting a ladder out when it struck a power line, electrocuting him, and he was pronounced dead after paramedics were unable to revive him.

"Chris was not just a brother; he was a son, a friend, and a hardworking roofer who touched the lives of many with his warm heart and infectious humor," his family posted in a GoFundMe campaign that the community was quick to rally around.

Glasco was described as being "a soft-spoken man with a big heart, and his funny personality brought joy to everyone he met" who was a rock for family and friends whenever he was needed.

"To us, he was a gentle giant who stood tall with a heart full of compassion," they continued.

Following his death, thousands of dollars have been raised in less than a week for his family as they face the inconceivable idea of saying their final goodbyes.

"Chris was not one for extravagance, and our mother is determined to provide him with a dignified yet simple funeral that he would have approved of," organizers of the campaign said.

"However, she cannot do it alone. As a retired individual living on a fixed income, the financial burden of arranging the funeral has become overwhelming.

"Your kindness and compassion will forever be etched in our hearts as we remember Christopher Glasco, the gentle giant with a big heart and a funny personality."

