Dog Bite Is Demise For Sex Offender From Rockville On The Run, Cops Say

Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to a call of a "dog bite victim" on Tuesday, April 30 along a stretch of East King Street in Abbotstown, they said in a release.

There, they found Jeffrey Garcia, 31, of Rockville, MD, the dog's owner, police said. It wouldn't take long for troopers to discover that Garcia was wanted on two warrants for sex assault out of Maryland, PSP said.

Garcia was arrested without incident and taken to the Adams County Prison for his arraignment.

The Rockville resident is no stranger to the law, having had a rap sheet sheet dating back to 2011. According to the Maryland Sex Offender Registry, Garcia is a Tier 1 offender who was previously arrested and charged for a fourth-degree sex offense.

No details about Garcia's next court appearance were announced by state police.

