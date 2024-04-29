Poolesville resident George Toman has been identified by the Montgomery County Department of Police as the man who was found dead at the scene of a crash that was reported on Thursday night, though his body was not found until the following morning.

Police say that at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, Toman was driving his 2011 Honda Element northbound on River Road, approaching Seneca Road, which is a “T” intersection. The Honda did not stop at the stop sign, crossed Seneca Road and collided with a tree located off the roadway.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

According to investigators, when Toman did not arrive home, his family tracked his phone to the site of the crash, which was not visible from the street. They then called 911.

Toman was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel at around 12:20 a.m. the following morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

