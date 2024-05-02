Two Accused Of Accosting Victim During Botched Bathroom Robbery In North Bethesda (Video)

Months after a robbery at a North Bethesda eatery, police investigators have released new photos and videos of two men who are wanted in connection to a September 2023 incident.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, officers were called to The Block Food Hall the 900 block of Rose Avenue to investigate a reported attempted robbery after a victim was cornered in the restaurant's bathroom.

According to police, two unknown men approached their victim in the bathroom, at which point one blocked the door and the second began to assault him, grabbing the victim's bag.

The victim began screaming to alert patrons in the restaurant about the incident, who were able to force their way into the bathroom, at which point the pair threw the victim's bag back to him and ran from the area.

Now, investigators are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the wanted men.

The suspects are described as two Black males, approximately 25 to 35-years old, one of whom was wearing a green hat, white shirt, and black pants, and the other wore a blue shirt, ripped jeans, and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding either suspects or the attempted robbery has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477.

