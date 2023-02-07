Washington Commanders Owner Dan Synder's Potomac Home Hits Market For Record $49M

Dan Snyder’s team isn’t the only thing he's looking to sell.

The embattled Washington Commander's owner has listed his Potomac home in what could be a record-setting $49 million. Here's to hoping a buyer will meet his asking price.

News of his house hitting the market comes as Snyder has been exploring a possible sale of his franchise amid allegations and investigations into a toxic workplace environment.

Snyder also owns a mansion near Mount Vernon in Alexandria that is currently the most expensive residential purchase in the region at $48 million. Now he will look to top that with the sale of his River Road estate in Potomac.

According to the listing by Sotheby's Realty, for the $49 million asking price, a buyer would be purchasing a 30,000-square foot complex that includes five bedrooms, six full and four partial bathrooms.

Other amenities include a basketball court, pool, theater, wine cellar, library, spa, and a home gym.

The residence sits on the banks of the Potomac River and was the former estate of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor as recently as 2000 before Snyder purchased the property.

“The estate is a collaboration between renowned architect, John Ike, designer, Geoffrey Bradfield, and Horizon Builders.,” the listing states. “The three worked effortlessly together to create this impressive four-story mansion constructed with French-milled limestone and a slate Mansard roof punctuated with limestone dormers.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.