Here's What We Know About The Timeline For Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders For $7B

Fans of the Washington Commanders have been rejoicing for days since embattled owner Dan Snyder announced that he could sell the team, however, the much-maligned head honcho of the former “Football Team” franchise will be walking away an even more wealthy man than he already is.

The Snyder family could be eyeing a record-setting $7 billion cash windfall for selling the Commanders franchise, shattering the previous record for the sale of a sports team, and it could happen as soon as March at the annual Owner's Meetings, according to reports.

Previously, the last time an NFL franchise went up for sale, earlier this year, the Bowlen Family Trust netted $4.65 billion, breaking the previous North American record of $2.3 billion, which David Tepper paid for the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

Potential buyers, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Jaz-Z, and other wealthy business owners are already lining up to do their due diligence on a potential purchase of the Commanders, according to multiple reports.

A potential sale could take months to get finalized, and outlets said that Snyder wants to have it complete as soon as possibly March, according to insider Jay Glazer, who made a note that Snyder is planning to sell the entire franchise, not a part of it, so he will not remain on board as a minority owner.

The team looks to have been a good investment for Snyder, who has come under fire but originally purchased the then-Redskins, turned Washington Football Team, turned Commanders for $800 with two partners.

