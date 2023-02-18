Contact Us
Police & Fire

MURDER: Arrest Made In Gaithersburg Homicide

Cecilia Levine
William Oligiwan Cutler
William Oligiwan Cutler Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a 41-year-old man in Montgomery County Thursday, Feb. 16, authorities said.

William Oligiwan Cutler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Louis James Chesley, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department were called to the 19000 block of Mills Choice Road around 12:10 p.m. for a welfare check, where they found Chesley's body, police said.

The Montgomery Village man had suffered trauma to the upper body and was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Cutler was being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

