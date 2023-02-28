Montgomery County HS Student To Be Tried As Adult For Armed Gas Station Robbery, Police Say

One teen is in custody and a second is at large following an armed robbery at a Montgomery County gas station.

Jeffrey Gabriel Johnson, 18, of Rockville, was apprehended this week at Richard Montgomery High School without incident a week after he allegedly robbed the Summit Shell Station in Gaithersburg.

Police say that shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the gas station to investigate a reported armed robbery that had just taken place.

The investigation determined that two Black men - one later identified as Johnson - entered the store, and one pulled a knife from his waistband, went behind the counter and held the blade to the clerk while demanding cash.

The clerk complied, according to police, and the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of money from the store before both men fled the area.

During the investigation, robbery detectives were able to identify Johnson as the knife-wielding suspect, and he was arrested days later at the high school.

Johnson was charged with:

Armed robbery;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

He is being charged as an adult. No information about the other suspect has been released by investigators.

Johnson is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. The second suspect remains at large.

