Gaithersburg resident Damon Junior Cruz, 32, has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor, according to police.

Investigators say that the alleged assaults came between November 2021 and February 2024 when Cruz was the victim's hitting and pitching coach.

He was arrested earlier this month following an investigation by the Montgomery County Department of Police that was launched on Tuesday, April 30.

Cruz was later released on bond

On Thursday, detectives released a photo of Cruz and are encouraging any other possible victims to come forward.

Detectives say that anyone else who may have been a victim o Cruz can call the department's Special Victims Investigations Division by calling (240) 773-5400.

