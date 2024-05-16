Overcast 61°

SHARE

Potomac River Kayak Rescue

A kayaker was airlifted to a hospital after being rescued from the Potomac River in Great Falls Park on Thursday, May 16, officials in Montgomery County said.

No swimming signs near the Potomac River.

No swimming signs near the Potomac River.

 Photo Credit: Pete Piringer
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The county's fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the river in reports of a kayak that went over the Maryland Falls at 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson for the department said.

One kayaker self-extricated on the Virginia side. They were treated and released by Fairfax Fire while another was removed by the Park Police helicopter in a stokes basket, and taken by helicopter to a hospital, officials said.

Their red kayak remains stuck in a hydraulic current, unable to be recovered. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE