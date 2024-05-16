The county's fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the river in reports of a kayak that went over the Maryland Falls at 6:20 p.m., a spokesperson for the department said.

One kayaker self-extricated on the Virginia side. They were treated and released by Fairfax Fire while another was removed by the Park Police helicopter in a stokes basket, and taken by helicopter to a hospital, officials said.

Their red kayak remains stuck in a hydraulic current, unable to be recovered.

