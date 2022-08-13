Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

100 Year Old DC Catholic School Vandalized Amid Pattern Of Religious Hate Crimes

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The St. Anthony statue was found knocked over with the head missing.
The St. Anthony statue was found knocked over with the head missing. Photo Credit: Raquel Terry (GoFundMe)

A Washington DC Catholic school has been vandalized amid a pattern of religious hate crimes, states a fundraiser created for the school.

The 100-year-old St. Anthony Catholic School was the latest target for vandals, who beheaded the school's namesake statue, according to the GoFundMe.

Not only was the St. Anthony statue was found knocked over with the head missing, but several other areas of the school were damaged, officials said. 

Vandals allegedly broke a concrete windowsill as well as uprooted and damaged several playground benches.

This vandalism comes only days after a young Jewish father was murdered while working in Washington D.C. after a string of antisemitic vandalisms throughout Montgomery County.

Organizers are hoping to use the funds from the fundraiser to repair the damage done to the grounds before doors open to children for the first day of the school year.

To access the GoFundMe, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.