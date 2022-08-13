100 Year Old DC Catholic School Vandalized Amid Pattern Of Religious Hate Crimes

A Washington DC Catholic school has been vandalized amid a pattern of religious hate crimes, states a fundraiser created for the school.

The 100-year-old St. Anthony Catholic School was the latest target for vandals, who beheaded the school's namesake statue, according to the GoFundMe.

Not only was the St. Anthony statue was found knocked over with the head missing, but several other areas of the school were damaged, officials said.

Vandals allegedly broke a concrete windowsill as well as uprooted and damaged several playground benches.

This vandalism comes only days after a young Jewish father was murdered while working in Washington D.C. after a string of antisemitic vandalisms throughout Montgomery County.

Organizers are hoping to use the funds from the fundraiser to repair the damage done to the grounds before doors open to children for the first day of the school year.

To access the GoFundMe, click here.

