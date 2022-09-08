Vandal Charged In Connection To Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray-Painted In Baltimore

Police have arrested a man in connection to recent antisemitic vandalism in Pikesville, authorities say.

Benjamin Katz, 31, was arrested and charged in connection to the vandalism in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue, according to Baltimore County police.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, a swastika and the word "Cox", which is believed to be a reference to Governor candidate Dan Cox, were spray-painted on a group of mailboxes.

Republican Candidate Dan Cox responded, condemning the act.

Police have been investigating a string of vandalisms in the Pikesville precinct, initially taking a report for the destruction of a political endorsement sign on Thursday, July 21.

At least five other incidents at the same location occurred, each one more extensive than the last.

Katz has been charged with multiple counts of malicious destruction, along with littering, and the use of a hate symbol.

