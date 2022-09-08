Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Vandal Charged In Connection To Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray-Painted In Baltimore

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
An arrest has been made in connection to the vandalism.
An arrest has been made in connection to the vandalism. Photo Credit: Shelly Hettleman (Twitter)

Police have arrested a man in connection to recent antisemitic vandalism in Pikesville, authorities say.

Benjamin Katz, 31, was arrested and charged in connection to the vandalism in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue, according to Baltimore County police.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, a swastika and the word "Cox", which is believed to be a reference to Governor candidate Dan Cox, were spray-painted on a group of mailboxes.

Republican Candidate Dan Cox responded, condemning the act.

Police have been investigating a string of vandalisms in the Pikesville precinct, initially taking a report for the destruction of a political endorsement sign on Thursday, July 21.

At least five other incidents at the same location occurred, each one more extensive than the last.

Katz has been charged with multiple counts of malicious destruction, along with littering, and the use of a hate symbol.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.