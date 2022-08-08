Officials Decry Antisemitic Graffiti Found On Bethesda Trolley Trail In Montgomery County

Another instance of antisemitic vandalism has struck Maryland after graffiti bearing antisemitic messages was found on a Montgomery County trail, according to multiple reports.

The graffiti was found spray-painted on a fence along the the Bethesda Trolley Trail over Interstate 270 near Rossmore Drive around 6:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, the reports state.

Several political faces have expressed their disgust, condemning the graffiti on social media.

“Hate has no place in our community,” State Delegate Ariana Kelly Antisemitic posted. “I have heard from a number of constituents this a.m. about white-nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.”

Kelly shared a modified photo of the graffiti, which shows swastikas and the numbers "1488" below the words "white power".

StopAntisemitism.org explained that the numbers "88" references the term "Heil Hitler", the leader responsible for the Holocaust that took the lives of at least 6 million Jewish people less than 100 years ago in one of the worst genocides in recorded history.

"Saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted by these new attempts to spread antisemitic messages in Montgomery County," said County Executive Marc Elrich.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident. No arrests have been reported.

