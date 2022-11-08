Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes

A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World.

Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according to Metropolitan police.

Wolf was rushed to a hospital where despite all life-saving efforts succumbed to his injuries.

This comes shortly after a string of antisemitic and "white power" messages posted throughout the Maryland and DC area.

Days before, a vandal was arrested for spray painting swastikas and antisemitic messages in a nearby community, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Just last week even more swastikas and signs of "white power" and other antisemitic messages were found painted on a fence along a Montgomery County trail.

Officials have condemned the hate crimes, repeatedly reminding the community that hate has no place among them.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction of those connected to the murder of Wolf.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.