In early April, Jacques Price was riding along Veirs Mill Road shortly after midnight when he was struck and killed by 42-year-old Gilver Yuviny Zelaya Diaz, who sped away and was at large until his arrest this week.

Now, the reeling family is left picking up the pieces, including his twin brother Joshua, who has been left to care for Price's 5-year-old son Jamie.

"Jacque's absence leaves a void in the lives of his loving and devoted mother, father, little sister, and a wide circle of family, friends, and beloved dogs he trained and cherished," his family said.

Price, who worked at the WOB Bar & Kitchen in Bethesda, died less than a month after his 27th birthday on March 11, a fact his brother bemoaned as the family continues to mourn his unexpected death.

"It makes me proud to be the brother of a twin," Joshua Price said. "It used to feel like being a part of a secret society ... Our birthday was March 11 (and it) wasn't even a month later (that) I would hear the news it would be my last real birthday celebration."

A video celebrating Price's life can be found here.

"He was a caring, active, and consistent father ... He really put the F in father," Joshua Price continued. "Jacques (was) my little brother by two minutes ... I will truly miss you my King ... No more rainy days for you, but try to keep me dry."

Services for Price have been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday May 3 at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church at 1518 M St. N.W. "The National Cathedral of African Methodism" where services will be held at 11 a.m. in Northwest DC.

"The funds raised will serve to alleviate the burden of funeral expenses and contribute to a trust fund established for Jacque's young son, ensuring his future is secure in the wake of this heartbreaking loss," the organizers of a GoFundMe added.

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

