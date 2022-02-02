Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Senior Citizen In Maryland Rescued After Fall In Home Left Her Paralyzed For Days

Joe Gomez
Rockville Police Cruiser
Rockville Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Flickr

A Rockville woman who had fallen in her home was rescued after being unable to move for four days, according to police.

The unnamed senior citizen had fallen and was conscious but in distress for several days, Rockville Police said. Mail was piling up on her door and she was unresponsive to knocks.

Rockville Police Officer Tyler Haines was contacted by the Rockville Senior Center and made entry into the home where he found the woman paralyzed on the floor.

After days of being unable to eat or bathe she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was able to recover from her injuries. 

