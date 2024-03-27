IDs Sought For Suspects In Armed Robbery At Montgomery County 7-Eleven

It happened at the store on the 11400 block of Georgia Avenue in Gaithersburg shortly before 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, the MCPD said.

Both suspects walked inside, the first holding a handgun and demanding money from the cash registers as the second stood by the side door.

When the employee opened the cash registers, the first suspect removed the cash drawer with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The first suspect then handed the drawer to the second suspect before grabbing a second cash drawer, police said.

Both suspects then fled.

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thicker build. He was wearing black gloves and a black ski mask, sunglasses and gray New Balance shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, in his early twenties, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavier build. He was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, Nike sweatpants, black Nike shoes, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website and click on the “P3Tips” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000. Tips may remain anonymous.

