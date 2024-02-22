Family Starting Fresh Following Townhouse Fire In Montgomery County Left Them Rebuilding

Yessenia Lopez’s home went up in flames as a result of an electrical malfunction in the garage on Sunday night, Feb. 18, according to a GoFundMe launched for the family a short time later.

The fire occurred at a townhome on Treasure Oak Ct. in Rockville:

Described as a resilient mother of five children between the ages of eight and 15, Lopez “found herself grappling with the harsh reality of rebuilding her shattered [life],” the fundraiser reads.

“As the flames consumed their cherished belongings and memories, the Lopez family faced the daunting task of starting new,” the campaign says. “The cost of replacing their lost possessions and finding a new place to call home loomed large, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their future.”

More than $2,700 had been raised to help the family rebuild as of Thursday, Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, the community has extended its support to assist with housing and other necessities.

“In the face of such adversity, the outpouring of support from neighbors and extended family members served as a beacon of hope in the darkness,” reads the campaign.

"Though the road ahead would be fraught with challenges and obstacles, the bond forged through hardship and perseverance would guide them through the darkest of times."

